YouTube star P2istheName, who had four million subscribers, has died at the age of 26.

The influencer - whose real name was Philip Enewally - was found dead in a mailroom with pals pay touching tributes to the "kind creator". The star was discovered on Friday (14 March), according the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The Youtuber's mum confirmed to TMZ that the social media personality, who had four million subscribers, had sadly died. No cause of death has been given.

P2istheName found fame after sharing videos of himself playing NBA 2K and Fortnite. The social media star's mother confirmed his passing on Friday night and asked for privacy as the family copes with their loss. She also encouraged fans to visit his channel to honour his memory, according to the Mirror.

Tributes quickly poured in from fellow YouTubers and fans. Creator Coletheman shared his grief on Instagram, saying: "My good friend @P2istheName has passed away… wow. I’m honestly at a loss for words. He was always so kind to me and gave me so much content creation advice. May he rest in peace. This breaks my heart."

In his final Instagram post on February 19, he was seen wearing a red and black DontMindUs jersey, thanking the brand in his caption. Just days earlier, he had expressed gratitude for his journey, writing: "The journey keeps getting better. @dontmindus all year. Thank U God."

The YouTuber, who had gained over four million subscribers, was well known for his gaming content, comedy skits, and vlogs. His videos, which often featured games like NBA 2K and Fortnite, helped him build a large and dedicated following.