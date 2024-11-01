Beloved TV icon Paul O’Grady continued to earn around £63,000 a week even after his death.

According to The Mirror, figures from his company, Buster Productions Ltd, reveal the company paid £655,000 in corporation tax in the fiscal year ending May, indicating a 12-month income of approximately £3.3 million. The company, named after his late rescue dog Buster, has an estimated value of £8.5 million.

O’Grady, who died from cardiac arrhythmia in March last year at 67, left £15.5 million in his will. He founded Buster Productions Ltd in 2001, in honour of Buster, who became a staple alongside him on The Paul O’Grady Show until the dog’s death in 2009. At his funeral, O'Grady’s casket was adorned with a wreath bearing Buster’s image, a touching tribute to his bond with the pet.

His commitment to paying taxes reflected his strong financial success. The report states O’Grady paid £341,525 in corporation tax in 2022, indicating an income of £1.7 million that year. In 2021, he contributed £284,313, further signalling a successful period for the entertainer.

He became an ambassador for Battersea in 2012 after the success of ITV’s award-winning For The Love Of Dogs. | Getty Images

O’Grady remained highly active in the entertainment world until his passing, featuring in five seasons of the Blind Date revival, Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, and Paul O’Grady’s Saturday Night Line-up. He made his final broadcast appearance in a pre-recorded segment for the opening of Eurovision’s first semi-final in 2023, held in Liverpool.

The last season of his much-loved show For The Love of Dogs, filmed in 2022, aired its final episode in January. Alison Hammond has since taken over as host. O’Grady, who left Radio 2 in 2022 over schedule changes, also provided for his beloved pets in his will, allocating £125,000 for their care and £500,000 to Battersea Cats and Dogs Home, where For The Love of Dogs was filmed.

O'Grady's Kent property, where he lived with his husband Andre Portasio, is now up for sale at £3.5 million. He bought the home in 1999, creating a sanctuary on its 20-acre grounds, complete with various animals, including dogs, pigs, and rescued chickens.