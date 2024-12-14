US music and television star PaulaAbdul has settled a lawsuit with American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe that alleged he had sexually assaulted her.

Pop star Paula Abdul has settled a lawsuit with American Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe that alleged he had sexually assaulted her while she was a judge on the programme. The US music and television star has since said she is feeling “grateful” after agreeing to settle.

The 62-year-old who was a singer in the 1980s and 1990s, filed a notice of settlement of the case in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday which is yet to be approved by a judge. British TV producer Lythgoe, 75, vehemently denied the allegations made in the Californian lawsuit filed almost a year ago.

In a statement to US publication People on Friday (December 13), Abdul said: “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can now put behind me. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle. I hope my experience can serve to inspire other women facing similar struggles, to overcome their own challenges with dignity and respect, so that they too can turn the page and begin a new chapter of their lives.”

Abdul claims she kept silent “due to fear of speaking out against one of the most well-known producers of television competition shows who could easily break her career as a television personality”, the documents said. Her lawsuit accused Lythgoe of assault while the pair worked together on hit shows American Idol and the US version of So You Think You Can Dance.

He was an executive producer from the early 2000s of British talent show Pop Idol and its spin-off American Idol, before co-creating and featuring as a judge in the US version of So You Think You Can Dance, which launched in 2005. After stepping down from the dance show with a “heavy heart” in January, Lythgoe said he was dedicating his time to clearing his name and restoring his reputation.

He was also a producer and judge on pioneering ITV talent show Popstars from 2001, earning the nickname “Nasty Nigel” because of his cutting remarks to the hopefuls.

Originally from the Wirral but now based in Los Angeles, Lythgoe started as a dancer before working as a choreographer and moving into TV. He was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to the performing arts, education and charity.

A representative for Lythgoe has been approached for comment.