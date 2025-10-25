The news of Paulina Tamayo’s death was shared on her Instagram page.

Singer Paulina Tamayo, known as ‘The Great of Ecuador’ has died at 60. The news was shared on her Instagram page.

The message on Paulina’s Instagram page read: “The Great of Ecuador, a legend of our music, leaves us a legacy that will live on forever. Her voice remains in the heart of an entire country.

Thank you for everything, eternal Paulina, forever the Great of Ecuador.”

In response to the tribute, Pamela Cortés said: “The voice of La Grande del Ecuador will never be silenced. She left a lasting mark on our hearts. 🙏,” whilst Eva Ayllón said: “What sad news! Ecuador is in mourning this morning.”

Marquis said: “My beautiful Pauly, it is a pride to know that you have been an artist who accompanied and will accompany the nostalgia and joy of an entire country. The journey continues,” whilst Jhonatan Luna said: “He who leaves his song in the soul of a people never dies. Doña Paulina never leaves; she remains in every note that makes our skin crawl. Her voice never ends: eternity begins. ❤️🙏.”

Beloved singer Paulina Tamayo, known as ‘The Great of Ecuador’ has died at 60. Photo: paulinatamayomusic/Instagram | paulinatamayomusic/Instagram

According to a biography on Paulina Tamayo’s website, “The artist was born in Quito Ecuador on April 14, 1965. At age 7, she joined the company of the first Ecuadorian actor, Don Ernesto Alban, where she remained for 12 years, becoming the company’s first artistic attraction.”

As well as sharing the stage with the likes of artists such as Alci Acosta, Roberto Carlos, Juan Gabriel, El Greco, Paulina toured globally and released 15 albums. She released her single ‘Mi Pelegria’ on September 8.

Musician Willie Tamayo paid tribute to Paulina on Instagram and wrote: “The love of my life, my role model, my inspiration and my greatest pride. Your voice, your art and your light will remain forever in the history of Ecuador, but above all, in the hearts of those who had the privilege of loving you.

“Thank you for so much, for your endless surrender, for your strength and for teaching me that life is sung with the soul. Your presence will be eternal mommy. I don't know how I will be able to move on without your physical presence but I am comforted that you live forever in my heart.

“Your legacy will live on forever. I love you my Big of Ecuador, now you are THE BIG OF HEAVEN.”

In response, Juan Carlos Aizprúa said: Willie I am so sorry. A great woman who left a mark on national art. Her music and voice will always be the greatest memory and legacy. I hug you tight!”