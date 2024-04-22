Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester’s Co-op Live arena has apologised for postponing comedian Peter Kay’s opening show this week. The venue, which will be the largest in the UK, held its first test event on Saturday but had to cancel some tickets at the last minute. Kay was due to perform the first official events there this Tuesday and Wednesday.

In a statement, the venue said they had to cancel the shows as it was working on its power supply, which was “a few days behind” schedule. It said: "It is critical to ensure we have a consistent total power supply to our fully electric sustainable venue, the completion of which is a few days behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Rescheduling gives us the extra time we need to continue testing thoroughly. This is vital to satisfy the rigorous set of guidelines and protocols that are necessary for a venue of this size. We are very sorry for the inconvenience that this change will undoubtedly cause for some. We are thrilled to welcome Peter Kay as our grand opening act just a few days later than planned.”

Manchester's Co-op Live arena has issued an apology for postponing Peter Kay’s opening gig

It said all tickets remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase. Refunds will also be available for those who can no longer attend.

Kay said: "I'm truly gutted as I know how disappointing this will be for everyone with tickets - but obviously, it's a brand-new venue and it's important that everything is finished and safe for full capacity audiences.

"Fortunately, we've been able to reschedule the shows to next week. I'll have to miss my bums-and-tums class - but hopefully, I'll see you then."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad