The death of DJ Olie Bassweight was announced by his sister on Facebook.

Louise Hayes, the sister of Oliver Bassweight, whose real name is Oliver Hayes, shared his death on Facebook. Olie had been found dead at his home in the neighbourhood of Newton, Wellington in New Zealand.

Louise Hayes wrote: “Very, very sorry to let those who loved my brother Olie know....he was unexpectedly found dead in Wellington on Saturday night.

“His light was like no other. We are heartbroken and thrown into tumultuous grief and shock. I don't know what else to say.

“Please message me your number if you'd like me to keep you in the loop. Olie has touched many with his music, philosophy, curiosity and passion. It's not been a boring life to say the least. I remember like it was yesterday, the day Olie arrived on this planet. He seemed old to me, an old old soul from the get go.

“There is a police investigation. It seems something terrible might have happened to him. We wait for answers.

“For now.. we prepare for the hardest of goodbyes and the angels ready their trumpets.

“My dear dear brother and friend.

“Oliver Joseph Henry Hayes.

“Spring 1984 - Winter of 2025.”

Artist Nanotek took to Facebook and wrote: “RIP Olie Bassweight. You made a significant impact on the NZ music scene through your dubstep and label. We didn’t hang out heaps but I remember you were always fun and interesting. We both shared a dislike of the mundane and we didn’t always agree or get along but no bad vibes either. I am sure we will cross streams again in the infinite. RIP mate.”

A GoFundMe was set up for Olie which read: “He made his mark in this world especially when it came to Bass Music. Not only was his sound heavily respected but also being a leader in the industry as a promoter but also as a label owner unearthing many globe trotting artists today. Olie was passionate about spirituality and exploring the other realms of existence and was one to always think outside in any situation. Whatever OIlie did he did it in Expert mode. Of course his passing has left many reeling as can be seen atm on Social Media.

“His Mum and Sister are scrambling to make sense of him passing and are quite frankly devastated. As we all are. To come to terms with all of this shock and pain they also have been given the surprise of having to fork out 10 to 12 k before they can even consider giving Olie the send off and cremation that he so deserves.”

Stuff reported that “Officers were looking to speak to anyone who may have seen Hayes in the days prior to his death, particularly the residents of the apartment complex where he lived.”