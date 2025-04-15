Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A beloved radio presenter has suffered a brain haemorrhage and has been rushed to hospital as a result, her sister-in-law has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynne Hoggan, a Scottish broadcaster known for her work on Clyde 1, Forth 1, Tay FM, North Sound, and MFR, fell ill and was rushed to hospital. Doctors there discovered she had a "sizeable" brain bleed and two aneurysms.

Lynne's sister-in-law wrote a post on Hoggan’s Instagram, on her behalf, to confirm the health update to her 11,500 followers on Monday (April 14). The star underwent urgent surgery and has had stents put in, but relatives say the star still has a "long way to go" in hospital while she continues her recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing on Lynne’s Instagram page, her sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan wrote: "A little life update- from Lynne's sister in law, Rachel (as instructed by Lynne herself.)" She went on to provide the information about Hoggan’s hospitalisation and health diagnosis. She said: "I appreciate a lot of you have been messaging Lynne and wondering where she has been lately. Unfortunately, a week ago she took unwell and it turned out to be a sizeable bleed on the brain which was two aneurysms."

Rachel concluded: “She has now had surgery and stents put in her brain and is recovering in the best care possible." In a subsequent post, she added: "Lynne still has a long way to go and will be in hospital for a while and is unable to communicate properly at the moment whilst she is recovering. She appreciates all the love and support and will be in touch with all the individuals that have reached out to her once she is better.”

Scottish radio presenter Lynne Hoggan, who has been hospitalised with a 'sizeable bleed on her brain'. Photo by Instagram/@lynneontheradio. | Instagram/@lynneontheradio

Lynne, aged 41, received many messages of support on Instagram, including one from her former Pure Radio colleague DJ Robin Galloway. He wrote: "Shocked to hear this news. Radio and life needs Lynne Hoggan on it and in it. Praying for a full and speedy recovery. A special talent and cherished friend."

Capital Scotland presenter Jonny Campbell wrote: “Sending love to you and the family, Lynne! Get well soon.” Fellow Capital Scotland star Ryan Borthwick said: “Sending all the love to you and the family Lynne. All the best.” Singer Cammy Barnes said: “Sending lots of love.”

Rachel Hoggan shared the health updates to her Instagram Stories, along with the caption “my sister-in-law is the strongest person I know.”