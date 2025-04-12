Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Harry Potter actor is “struggling to walk or talk” after being diagnosed with a “life-threatening condition”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Moran, who is best known for playing Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2 and Eddie the card sharp in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, had to undergo emergency spinal surgery after being told he had a condition that affects his spinal cord.

The health issue first presented itself when 55-year-old experienced a pain in his neck, but he is now “struggling to walk or talk”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nick’s girlfriend was saying ‘you’ve got to get it checked out’ but as a bloke he said ‘no I’lll put some deep heat on it’. Then he went to the doctors and got sent to A&E and told ‘we need to take you in for an emergency operation because this is life threatening’,” his friend and podcast host Terry Stone told MailOnline.

“I spoke to one of his family members, and he damaged his neck somehow and it’s affecting his spinal cord and some of the things that operate your speech and your legs.”

Stone went on to reveal that doctors had told Moran could have lost his speech and use of his legs unless he’d had the surgery, which involved cutting his spine and removing four bones from his neck.

Actor Nick Moran, who is best known for playing Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 and Part 2 and Eddie the card sharp in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, had to undergo emergency spinal surgery. Photo by Instagram/@terrystoneofficial. | Instagram/@terrystoneofficial

He added: “He’s recovering but [doctors] basically said he might never walk or talk again, which was traumatic. He’s not in the best of health, but when he came out of the operation I was like ‘thank god’ because I think he’d decided he’d rather not walk or talk than die.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had to replace [bones in his neck] with artificial bone, it was micro surgery and because there's so many nerves around the neck and spine this made the operation tricky with those awful chances of not being able to speak or walk again.”

Moran is still in intensive care where he faces a long recuperation period. Stone said that he is actually “now speaking” but has been told by medical professionals she must wear a neck brace and “take it easy”.

Stone said that Moran and his family were happy to share the update with fans after the surgery. The actor’s representatives told MailOnline: “Nick had urgent spinal surgery over a week ago which carries the usual risks of such procedures. All went well, he is now back home on his way to a full recovery after a short stay in hospital. He would like to thank any well wishers for their concerns.”

Stone informed fans of Moran's condition yesterday, (Friday April 11), by posting a photo on Instagram of the star wearing a neck-brace while recovering in Intensive Care. He was attached to a drip and oxygen but still gave a thumbs up to the camera. The photo was captioned: “News update for you all on Nick Moran. He’s had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU he’s giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers & love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moran had an acting career spanning around 30 years. His first major screen role was alongside Chesney Hawkes in 1990’s Buddy’s Song, and then starred alongside Jason Statham and Vinnie Jones Sting in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He’s also appeared in some major TV shows; Casualty, The Bill, Death in Paradise and Inside No. 9.