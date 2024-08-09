Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Porn star Kendra Sunderland, widely known as ‘Library Girl’, was arrested earlier this month in Montgomery County, Texas, for felony possession of a controlled substance - specifically, marijuana.

The arrest, which took place on August 1, highlights the stark contrast between cannabis laws in different states across the United States.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Sunderland was found in possession of less than one gram of THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. While details surrounding the circumstances of her arrest remain unclear, the charges brought against her were due to Texas' strict stance on marijuana.

Sunderland, 29, lives in Nevada, where marijuana laws are much more lenient. In Nevada, adults aged 21 and older are legally permitted to possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis within private residences or licensed social use lounges. However, in Texas, marijuana possession remains illegal, with harsh penalties even for small amounts.

Porn star Kendra Sunderland, widely known as ‘Library Girl’, was arrested earlier this month in Montgomery County, Texas, for felony possession of marijuana. | Getty Images

Following her arrest, Sunderland was released from custody after posting a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Conroe County courthouse next month to address the charges.

In a brief statement to TMZ, Sunderland said: "I've been advised not to say anything. I'm not trying to incriminate myself any further. I just know that I'm not a criminal. I'm just a stoner."

There are varying legal landscapes across the United States regarding marijuana use and possession. While many states have moved towards legalisation or decriminalisation, Texas remains one of the states with some of the most stringent marijuana laws in the country.

Sunderland shot to fame after her viral webcam video filmed in the library of Oregon State University in 2014, earning her the nickname ‘Library Girl.’ The incident led to her being expelled from the university and facing legal actions.

Following the viral video, Sunderland transitioned into a career in the adult entertainment industry.