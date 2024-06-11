Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Rainey Jr., who plays the role of Tariq in Power Book II: Ghost, was appearing on TyTy James’ Twitch livestream when the incident happened.

Power star Michael Rainey Jr. has spoken out on social media after he was grabbed inappropriately without his consent during a livestream on Twitch.

The 23-year-old, who plays the role of Tariq in Power Book II: Ghost, was appearing on TyTy James’ livestream when he was touched without his consent by James’ younger sister. The incident was caught on camera and shared on X, with fans calling out the alleged sexual assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, Rainey looks visibly uncomfortable after James’ sister approaches him, although her hands are blocked from view by children standing in front of them, the actor appears to reach down to stop her from touching him, while looking around at this friends with a shocked expression on his face.

Taking to Instagram Stories to address the incident with his 3.3 million followers, Rainey wrote that he was “still in shock” and "can't take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed."

He continued: "This is an unfortunate situation that I can't condone in any way. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We're all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should respect ourselves."

James, whose sister was involved in the incident also took to Instagram Stories to respond to the video. He wrote: "After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: "My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions.”

He added: "I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation. After watching the clip, I was completely taken aback by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault."

50 Cent made a post on Instagram about the incident, where he played down Rainey’s experience. Alongside an image of the live stream he wrote: “Wait sexual assault from a male perspective this was an aggressive advance. LOL HE’s fine no charges are being pressed.”

The rapper was called out in the comment section, with fans telling him, “Men can get assaulted too, normalize the discussion,” another account wrote: “Bad take. He was clearly uncomfortable. Roles reversed it would be nasty work,” whilst a third commented: “This was sexual assault. She touched him without his consent. Don’t play this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.