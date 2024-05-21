Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies claims co-star spat in her face

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Prison Break star Sarah Wayne Callies has claimed that an actor spat in her face whilst filming the show.

Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies has claimed that her co-star spat in her face whilst filming. Sarah Wane Callies appeared on Rachel Bilson’s podcast Broad Ideas and spoke about not only the challenges she faced from ‘being the only woman around’ but the ‘rampant misogyny’ she had to endure.

Sarah Wayne Callies said: 'I mean, like, I've had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, "Holy s***."' The actress, who starred as Sara Tancredi in the Fox show from 2005-2017, did not name the actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Wayne Callies told her fans that she would speak more about it in a future episode of her “Prison Breaking” podcast with former co-star Paul Adelstei and said: “We will talk about it someday, but … there were things. Like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody.”

Sarah Wayne Callies did go on to say that despite the experience, “Some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen.” However, she did elaborate that she was not able to rewatch the show and said it was 'because I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of, like, "What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?”