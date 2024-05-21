Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies claims co-star spat in her face
Prison Break actress Sarah Wayne Callies has claimed that her co-star spat in her face whilst filming. Sarah Wane Callies appeared on Rachel Bilson’s podcast Broad Ideas and spoke about not only the challenges she faced from ‘being the only woman around’ but the ‘rampant misogyny’ she had to endure.
Sarah Wayne Callies said: 'I mean, like, I've had an actor on that show spit in my face. And I was like, "Holy s***."' The actress, who starred as Sara Tancredi in the Fox show from 2005-2017, did not name the actor.
Sarah Wayne Callies told her fans that she would speak more about it in a future episode of her “Prison Breaking” podcast with former co-star Paul Adelstei and said: “We will talk about it someday, but … there were things. Like, I would go home some nights and have to spend an hour talking my husband out of going to hospitalize somebody.”
Sarah Wayne Callies did go on to say that despite the experience, “Some of the guys were great, and some of them were totally gentlemen.” However, she did elaborate that she was not able to rewatch the show and said it was 'because I didn't want it to send me into a spiral of, like, "What did I let them do to me? What did I let them say to me? What did I put up with? What did I not report?”
Actress Sarah Wayne Callies is married to Josh Winterhalt and the couple share two children, a daughter Keala and a son Oakes. Sarah Wayne Callies also appeared as Lori Grimes in The Walking Dead and as Birdie Nicoletti in The Company You Keep. For this role, she had to play the mother of a deaf daughter and revealed that “I get to immerse myself in a whole culture that I don’t know a thing about, and it scares me. I think you should do things that scare you creatively.”
