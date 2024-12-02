Timothy West and Prunella Scales in happier times | PA

The son of renowned actress Prunella Scales has revealed that she is unable to comprehend the death of her husband of over 60 years after his recent death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prunella Scales, beloved for her role as Sybil Fawlty in Fawlty Towers and her long career in theatre and television, is no longer able to perform due to health challenges related to vascular dementia.

At 92, her cognitive decline has led her to step away from the stage, a decision encouraged by her son, actor Samuel West, who confirmed that she can no longer get to grips with her surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her husband, Timothy West, died peacefully in his sleep last month, aged 90.

West was also an actor on stage and screen and was remembered for his role in ‘Day of the Jackal’.

However, speaking to The Sunday Times, Samuel said about his mother, now 92, "All I am going to say is she's not really well enough to take it all in.", reports the Express.

Timothy West and Prunella Scales married in 1963 and their relationship was beautifully recalled in West’s book ‘Pru and Me: A Love Story’, which marked their diamond anniversary in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, their lives took a challenging turn in 2014 when Prunella was diagnosed with vascular dementia.

Despite this, the couple remained close with Timothy supporting Prunella through the challenges of the illness.

Prunella Scales and Timothy West shared not only a loving marriage but also a rich and diverse career in acting.

Both icons in the British theatre and television scene, they appeared together in the celebrated Great Canal Journeys where their shared passion for narrowboat travel was showcased.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their careers included numerous stage productions, television roles and radio appearances, with West known for his extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Scales for her role in Fawlty Towers.

Their bond, both personal and professional, inspired many and left a legacy in British entertainment.