Broadcaster Darren Scott marked 40 years working in the industry last year.

Radio legend Darren Scott has lost his cancer battle at the age of 61. The broadcaster worked for Johannesburg-based station Hot 102.7 FM in South Africa and the radio station has paid tribute to Darren on Instagram.

The tribute read: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of a Hot 1027 radio legend. Earlier today Darren Scott lost his battle to cancer . Darren was diagnosed with stage 4 malignant melanoma. He fought the battle for many years.

“The last few months have been very difficult for Darren with numerous hospital stays. Darren will be remembered for his passion for radio, wit, creativity and charitable work.

He will be missed by all of us at Hot 1027 and listeners across the country. Our condolences go out to Darren’s boys Mark and Matthew and the rest of the family.

Rest in peace Darren. We will miss you.”

Following Hot 102.7 FM’s Instagram tribute to Darren, many fans have shared their own memories of the broadcaster. One wrote: “Soo sad to hear of Darren's passing, what an incredible guy he was, with an amazing warm voice🙏♥️🙏Sincere condolences to his family, friends & the entire Hot1027fm family, so sorry for your loss♥️ Rest In Eternal Peace Darren♥️ Sending much love, strength, many hugs, God bless🙏♥️😇.”

Another fan wrote:“Such sad news, jipp am absolute legend just like his co-presenter that died a while ago after his many years of battling cancer, double loss for the radio station and listeners. 😢 Mark and Scott we miss you both. Love to the families affected ❤️.”

Darren Scott had shared the news of his cancer on Facebook and thanked everyone for their support. He said: “Had it not been for the care, love and support of Sarah-Kate and the boys, my Louisville family, Lloyd and my Hot family, colleagues past and present, a very intimate group of close friends.. And the outpouring of the same from so many people, most that I have never personally met or gotten to know, but for my little radio show for the past 40 years… I don’t know where I’d be right now.”