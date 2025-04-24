Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Thomas, who has died at 71, was the frontman of American rock band Pere Ubu.

Rock band Pere Ubu have shared a statement on their Facebook page about the death of their frontman David Thomas. The statement read: “David Thomas, June 14 1953-April 23 2025.

“David Lynn Thomas, lead singer of Pere Ubu, Rocket From The Tombs and multiple solo projex, has died after a long illness.

“On Wednesday, April 23 2025, he died in home town of Brighton & Hove with his wife and youngeststep-daughter by his side. MC5 were playing on the radio. He will ultimately be returned to his home, the farm in Pennsylvania, where he insisted he was to be ‘thrown on the barn.’

“David Thomas and his band have been recording a new album. He knew it was to be his last. We will endeavour to continue with mixing and finalising the new album so that his last music is available to all.

Rock singer and Pere Ubu frontman David Thomas has died at 71 after a long illness. Pere Ubu, David Thomas, performing on stage, Vaartkapoen (VK), Brussels, Belgium, 22nd June 1993. (Photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Aside from that, he left instructions that the work should continue to catalog all the tapes from live shows via the official bandcamp page. His autobiography was nearly completed and we will finish that for him. Pere Ube’s Patreon will continue as a community, run by communex.

“We’ll leave you with his own words which sums up who he was better than we can-

“My name is David F****ing Thomas.. And I’m the lead singer of the best f***ing rock n’roll band in the world. (Frigo Documentary).

“Long Live Per Ubu.”

Following the news, the band’s facebook page has been inundated with comments from fans. One wrote: “This is a heartbreaker. I’ve been a fan and supporter since the first album, and made a solemn oath on the third one to have them all on vinyl. I’ve kept my word unless there is no vinyl. My deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. Ubu eternal!”

Ultimate Classic Rock reported that the band’s “mix of proto-punk and avant-garde music became a beacon for like-minded and outside artists worldwide. They released nearly 20 albums over their four-decade recording career, starting with 1978's classic The Modern Dance.”

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, “Pere Ubu's first four albums influenced a generation of post-punk acts. Dub Housing, New Picnic Time and The Art of Walking were at the forefront of new music, almost impossible to classify and often working within boundary-bleeding genres.”