A Reggae legend has died aged 80 with tributes pouring in for the "gentle soul".

Max Romeo died from heart complications in his homeland of Jamaica, according to a statement on the star's Instagram. It read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Max.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and tributes, and kindly ask for privacy at this time. Legends never die." Max's hit track Wet Dream shot into the Top 10 after its release in 1968 - despite being banned by the BBC due its controversial lyrics.

It went on to spend 25 weeks in the charts. His other hits included War Ina Babylon and Chase The Devil - which was famously sampled by The Prodigy in the track Out of Space in 1992.

In a touching tribute, Max's lawyer, Errol Michael Henry, wrote: "To hear of his passing is quite shocking. He was a perfect gentleman, and a gentle soul.

"He had great love for his family, and he was a legend in his own right. You couldn’t meet a nicer person – which makes the loss more difficult."

Max, whose birthname was Maxwell Livingston Smith, began his career in the 60s in Kingston, Jamaica, as the lead singer of the Emotions. His solo music later became synonymous with the Jamaican social democratic movement of the 1970s.

It was the singer's 1976 album, War Ina Babylon, that heightened his reggae fame. Max moved to New York in 1978, where he cowrote the musical Reggae. He also collaborated with The Rolling Stones - providing backing vocals on the track Dance (Pt.1) in 1980.