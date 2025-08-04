Rahaman Ali, the younger brother of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, has died at the age of 82, just over nine years after the death of his legendary sibling.

His death was confirmed on Friday (August 1), though no official cause of death has been made public. The Muhammad Ali Center paid tribute to Rahaman, describing him as an inseparable part of his brother’s legacy.

“You can’t tell Muhammad’s story without mentioning Rahaman,” said DeVone Holt, president and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center. “He was one of the most constant sources of support for Muhammad during his career, and their relationship was a true example of what it means to be ‘my brother’s keeper.’”

Born Rudolph Valentino Clay, Rahaman boxed professionally between 1964 and 1972, finishing with 14 wins in 18 bouts. After his retirement, he continued to support Muhammad Ali throughout his career and public life. He embraced his identity as the brother of “The Greatest,” and authored two books: That’s Muhammad Ali’s Brother! My Life on the Undercard (2014) and My Brother, Muhammad Ali – The Definitive Biography (2019).

Tributes from family poured in over the weekend. On Facebook, Hana Ali, Muhammad’s daughter, wrote: “Today, the last living member of my father’s immediate family returned to heaven. My Uncle Rahman, lovingly known as Rock, was a sweet, gentle soul with a heart as big as the world. He had that same sparkle in his eye that my father had… that same light, that same mischief, that same love.”

She added: “Uncle Rock had a heart of gold. He never needed a spotlight to shine, and I believe that now, from above, he and Daddy are part of something bigger… something beautiful… something meant to help heal this broken world.”

Laila Ali, another of Muhammad Ali’s daughters and a boxing champion in her own right, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram alongside a series of black-and-white photos of the brothers: “My father loved his brother Rahaman so deeply. They are now back in the arms of their beloved parents. May they all rest in eternal peace together. 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️💜”