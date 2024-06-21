Rapper Remy Ma has spoken out about her son Jayson’s Scott’s arrest for murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rapper Remy Ma has now commented after her son Jayson ‘Jace’ Scott was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man that took place in 2021

Rapper Remy Ma has spoken to showbiz publication TMZ about her son Jayson Scott’s arrest for murder and said: “We stand by JaySon's innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon's innocence."

TMZ also reported that “Remy's son is being represented by attorney Dawn Florio, and Remy says, via the law office, "As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything -- as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rapper Remy Ma has now commented after her son Jayson ‘Jace’ Scott was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a man that took place in 2021. | Getty Images

Jayson Scott was arrested and charged with murder, Richard Swygert, has also been charged in the same murder. Jayson Scott is the son of Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie, she was discovered by the legendary rapper Big Pun.