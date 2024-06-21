Rapper Remy Ma has spoken out about her son Jayson’s Scott’s arrest for murder
Rapper Remy Ma has spoken to showbiz publication TMZ about her son Jayson Scott’s arrest for murder and said: “We stand by JaySon's innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon's innocence."
TMZ also reported that “Remy's son is being represented by attorney Dawn Florio, and Remy says, via the law office, "As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything -- as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case.”
Jayson Scott was arrested and charged with murder, Richard Swygert, has also been charged in the same murder. Jayson Scott is the son of Remy Ma, whose real name is Reminisce Kioni Mackie, she was discovered by the legendary rapper Big Pun.
According to People magazine, authorities told them “In a statement that Scott and another suspect were taken into custody on Tuesday, June 18, in connection with the shooting death of Darius Guilebeaux, 47, on June 7, 2021. In their statement to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department said Scott is charged with first-and second-degree murder as well as reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.”
