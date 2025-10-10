TV star Wendy Osefo once worked as a commentator on CNN.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Housewives star Wendy Osefo and her husband Edward “Eddie” Osefo have reportedly been arrested for fraud. Wendy Osefo who once worked as a commentator on CNN joined the cast of Real Housewives of Potomac in 2020.

Dr. Wendy Osefo, PhD, who has 755K followers on Instagram, last posted a day ago and wrote: “Thank you to @oan_nyc for having me as the Grand Marshall of The Nigerian Independence Day Parade! Thank you for the honor and thank you for also presenting me with the Leadership and Impact award. Forever grateful to the country that birth me and the culture that raised me 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst many fans congratulated Wendy on her post, after discovering the news about her arrest, some have left comments such as “Wendy!!! What is happening??,” whilst another wrote: “Wendy, we love u. Praying this too shall pass🙏🏽🫶🏽.”

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and husband are arrested for fraud, who are their kids? : Wendy Osefo attends the DIRECTV Plot Twist Featuring Bravo at The Perch on August 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Page Six has reported that “The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Westminster, Md., tells Page Six the married couple was taken into custody Thursday but is in the process of being released after placing a $50,000 bond each.

“Wendy faces 15 total charges, including seven felony false/misleading info fraud in excess of $300, seven misdemeanor on-False/mislead info fraud in excess of $300, and a misdemeanor charge of a false statement to an officer, per the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office public information officer.”

Wendy Osefo and her husband married Edward “Eddie” Osefo in 2011 and have three children, sons Karter, 12, and Kruz, nine, and daughter Kamrynn, six. In a recent interview with Deadline, Wendy Osefo spoke to the publication about Karen Huger returning to the Real Housewives of Potomac after being released from jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy Osefo said: “I have not spoken to her since her release,” and also added that “However, I feel like everybody should be given the opportunity to have a platform to tell their own story. There’s no point or purpose in your story being told by others.”