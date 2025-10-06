Romeo Beckham flew to Singapore after supporting his mother Victoria Beckham at her show during Paris Fashion Week.

In June 2025, Romeo Beckham split from his girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months. There were reports that Kim Turnbull was responsible for the rift between Romeo’s family and his older brother Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz as Kim reportedly dated Brooklyn when they were teenagers. However, although she was pictured out for lunch with Brooklyn in 2017, she was reportedly at the time dating Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie.

Kim Turnbull who is a model and DJ from London, is the granddaughter of the renowned post-war sculptor and painter William Turnbull. She joined Romeo in Paris in March 2025 for the fashion show of his mother Victoria Beckham’s latest collection. After the show, she took to Instagram and wrote: “Congratulations @victoriabeckham the most beautiful show.”

Kim Turnbull and Romeo Beckham reportedly first started dating in 2024, before he became romantically involved with Kim, Romeo had been in a five year relationship with model Mia Regan. He announced his split with Mia on his Instagram stories and wrote: “Mooch and I have parted ways after 5 years of love.” He also said: “We still have a lot of love and respect for each other, and still hold a strong relationship and always will.”

Is Romeo Beckham back with Kim Turnbull?

The first clue that Romeo Beckham might be back with Kim Turnbull is that he reportedly ‘liked’ her Instagram post for the first time in six months. When he attended Paris Fashion Week, he shared a photograph of women’s feet wearing black hoof shoes. Although Romeo did not tag who the feet belonged to, there is speculation that they could be Kim’s feet.

After leaving Paris Fashion Week, Romeo Beckham flew to the Singapore Grand Prix and was pictured with both Mel C and Jack Whitehall at the event. Kim Turnbull was also at the Singapore Grand Prix and shared that she was one of the DJs performing on the Paddock Stage on her Instagram Stories.

Since posting snaps from the Singapore Grand Prix on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Have a nice time with Kim 😍,” whilst another said: “Hope you are having a great time!”