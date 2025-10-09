Victoria Beckham was supported by her husband David Beckham and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the premiere of her Netflix series.

As well as being joined by husband David Beckham and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper at the premiere of her much-anticipated Netflix show at London’s Curzon Mayfair cinema, Lady Beckham, 51, was also supported by her Spice Girls bandmates, Geri Halliwell-Horner, (wearing white again) Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown was away in the US.

Mel C was accompanied by her boyfriend Chris Dingwall and Emma Bunton was joined by her son Beau. Victoria’s good friend Eva Longoria was also present as was Eva’s husband José Bastón. Another of Victoria Beckham’s good friends, Tana Ramsay (the wife of Gordon Ramsay) was joined by her daughter Tilly.

Fashion designer Tom Ford was also there as was David Beckham’s great friend Dave Gardner. Following the premiere at London’s Curzon Mayfair, Victoria Beckham and her guests went to an after-party that took place at members’ club 5 Hertford Street, also located in Mayfair.

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share photos from the premiere and wrote: “I’m so proud of what we’ve built together and to be here with my family tonight. Thank you to the incredible people that worked so hard to make this happen. I love you all so much! X”

In response to Victoria Beckham’s Instagram post, one fan wrote: “Lady Victoria Beckham take a bow !! ❤️,” whilst another said: “So happy for your success and achievements through this amazing journey. I’m pretty sure all the bad and untruthful things people might have said about u, will be smashed with this upcoming documentary. You deserve everything you have achieved. Congratulations! Love u! 🤩♥️♥️🙌🏻😘✌🏻.”

Who are Victoria Beckham's siblings Louise and Christian, were they at the premiere of her Netflix show?

David Beckham also took to Instagram in support of his wife and wrote: “Such a special evening celebrating Victoria Beckham on Netflix ❤️ We love you so much and can’t wait for people to watch and see just how much of a warm, loving and hard working person you are… we are so proud ❤️ @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harperbeckham 🎬🍿.”

Joining David and Victoria Beckham on the red carpet was Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, but despite rumours of Romeo Beckham possibly getting back together with his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull, she was not there. Neither were Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola and it would seem that the rumoured rift between the couple and the Beckham family is no closer to being rectified.

Victoria and David Beckham’s parents Jackie and Tony were also there to support their daughter as was David’s mother Sandra and Victoria’s sister Louise. Louise was previously married to Hayden Isted and her five-year marriage to second husband Darren Flood ended in 2014.

Louise shares four children Liberty, Tallulah, Finlay and Quincy with her ex-husband Darren Flood and enjoys a close relationship with sister Victoria. Victoria and Louise also have a brother called Christian, but he prefers to keep out of the limelight.