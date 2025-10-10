Olivia Culpo’s sister Sophia has split from her boyfriend after two years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV star Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend Michael Stevens have split after two years.

A source told US Weekly that “They were living together and she moved out.” The source also added that Sophia is “very upset about it but her sisters have been supporting her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those who are unfamiliar with Sophia Culpo, she is the youngest of sisters Aurora Culpo and actress and model Olivia Culpo and starred in the reality TV show The Culpo Sisters that aired on TLC in 2022. Before dating boyfriend Michael Stevens, Sophia Culpo had a relationship with Houston Texans’ wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

In March 2023, Sophia Culpo shared the news that she was single on TikTok whilst hanging out with sister Aurora. The text “The single sisters,”was overlaid on the clip. “Come and get her!!!!!!!”

Reality TV star Sophia Culpo in shock split from boyfriend Michael Stevens. Sophia Culpo attends as PAIGE hosts a private NYFW dinner at Carbone with Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse at Sadelle's on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for PAIGE) | Getty Images for PAIGE

Whilst talking about her morning make-up routine, Sophia said at the time that “I have a new apartment that I’m moving into,” and also added that “I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I’ve been kind of avoiding just because moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys, like, lived together — that’s really hard.”

In July of this year, Olivia Culpo and her American footballer husband Christian McCaffrey welcomed their first child, a girl named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. On July 13, Olivia Culpo shared the news on Instagram and wrote: “Colette Annalise McCaffrey 🤍.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey married at a chapel in Rhode Island on June 29, 2024 and Olivia wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress. Olivia revealed that “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form,” and also said: “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”