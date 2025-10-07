Nicole Kidman stepped out in public at Paris Fashion Week and all eyes were on her since the news broke of her split from husband Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. She opted for a white shirt and jeans for the Chanel runway show that took place during Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman was joined by her two daughters (she shares them with Keith Urban), Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret, 14. Nicole Kidman’s niece Lucia Hawley also joined them for the Chanel fashion show.

Nicole Kidman has recently been named an ambassador for Chanel and in a statement to WWD, the Hollywood actress, said: “As someone who has such an appreciation for haute couture, I am so looking forward to witnessing Matthieu’s vision for the oldest haute couture house still in operation and having the opportunity to wear what I know will be gorgeous creations.”

For the Chanel fashion show, Nicole Kidman opted for a new hairstyle that has been dubbed ‘break-up bangs,’ in the UK, we refer to bangs as a fringe. Nicole Kidman would not be the first star who has opted for a different look after a split.

Taylor Swift opted for a platinum blonde look after her split from Calvin Harris, when Katy Perry split with Orlando Bloom in 2017, she opted for a pixie cut whilst Princess Diana went for a hair reinvention after splitting from the then Prince Charles in 1992.

NationalWorld takes a look at celebrity split hairstyles over the years…

