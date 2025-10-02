Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose walked the runway for Dior during Paris Fashion Week.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrities have been out in force during Paris Fashion Week. The likes of Kylie Jenner (seen at the Tom Ford show), Kate Moss (Tom Ford and Saint Laurent) Pamela Anderson (also at the Tom Ford show with new copper red hair), Johnny Depp (Dior), Anya Taylor-Joy (Dior) , Zendaya (Louis Vuitton), Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor (Louis Vuitton), Hailey Bieber (Saint Laurent) and Madonna (Saint Laurent) have all been spotted.

One of the highlights of Paris Fashion Week has to be Christian Dior’s Spring/Summer 2026 show as it was Jonathan Anderson’s first collection for the haute couture fashion house. WWD reported that “For anyone harboring doubts about Anderson’s womenswear direction, based on the looks he teased on the red carpet, the show provided some reassurance. The outfits had a lightness that was not immediately apparent in those earlier efforts, starting with the opening look, a white plissé lampshade dress that floated on invisible hoops.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Dior said: "Daring to enter the house of Dior requires an empathy with its history, a willingness to decode its language, which is part of the collective imagination, and the resoluteness to put all of it in a box.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose walked the runway for Dior during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"Not to erase it, but to store it, looking ahead, coming back to bits, traces or entire silhouettes from time to time, like revisiting memories."

Those who attended the Dior fashion show may have been more interested in surveying Jonathan Anderson’s first collection and the star studded audience that included French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Johnny Depp, as well as Anya Taylor-Joy. However, it was impossible to ignore one model walking down the runway and that was Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, however, that was of course unfortunately more to do with the recent announcement of the split of her parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, rather than her landing the prestigious honour of modelling for Dior.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, who is 17, recently landed her first front cover as Nylon’s ‘It Girl.’ In an interview with Nylon, Sunday Rose was asked: “Given that your parents are both public figures, do you feel like people have preconceptions of you when they first meet you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban replied: “When people my age meet me, they normally don’t know anything about my life, which is sort of wonderful because I am able to make a first impression based on who I am and not who my family is.”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban was also asked the question “What’s on your mind when you’re going down the runway? Are you thinking about your physical walk or the energy you’re trying to convey?”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban said: “So at my first show, while I was walking, I was actually just thinking about the amount of schoolwork I was going to have to make up! I was really just hoping my teachers would let me have a couple days when I got back.”

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban made her catwalk debut on October 1, 2024, when she walked the runway for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. Sunday Rose Kidman Urban has a sister Faith who was born in 2010