Keith Urban has been in the headlines for splitting his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman.

Keith Urban has been in the headlines for splitting his wife of 19 years, Nicole Kidman. As fans take to Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman’s Instagram account to offer words of support, fans of country music star Keith Urban have also been doing the same thing. One fan wrote: “I am really sad about your divorce, you and nicole have been a dream couple for me. Maybe, hope, this is not the end........Head up!”

Another fan wrote: “Don’t give up on your marriage! Things can be fixed! 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️.” There were others who were less than positive and one wrote: “Unfollowing! Disappointing,” whilst another said: “No better than Tom Cruise..”

When it comes to fan reactions on Nicole Kidman’s Instagram, one fan recently commented that “We are on your side! Let’s us know and we will take them out! #womensupportingwomen,” whilst another said: “♥️Big fan…. Wishing you well and praying you and the girls will be ok! ❤️Been through this and know how hard it is. Chin up and move forward.”

Singer & songwriter Maggie Baugh is seen backstage at 3rd & Lindsley on February 02, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

At the time of writing, neither Nicole Kidman nor Keith Urban had addressed issues of a split. The couple married in a Catholic ceremony at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in Sydney, Australia, in 2006, Nicole Kidman wore a Balenciaga bridal gown.

Amongst the celebrity guests in attendance were Hugh Jackman, Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe, Isabella and Connor Cruise, the children she adopted with her ex husband Tom Cruise, were also present. Nicole Kidman’s sister Antonia was her maid of honour.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters together, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. People magazine has reported that “According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, have agreed to a parenting plan which sees Kidman becoming the primary residential parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.”

Whilst Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split has rocked the showbusiness world, fans of the couple have been questioning a recent Keith Urban performance. Three days ago, musician Maggie Baugh shared a clip from the performance on her Instagram and wrote: “Did he just say that👀.”

During the performance, Keith Urban changed the lyrics of his song ‘The Fighter’ featuring Carrie Underwood, to include Maggie Baugh’s name. Maggie Baugh is 25 years old and was born on March 16, 2000.

In a recent interview with The Hamilton County Reporter Newspaper, Maggie said: “I try to come off like this badass human, but let me tell you, I am a knucklehead,” and also revealed that I am such a dork. I love reading books. I spend a lot of my time thrifting and hanging out with friends, so I’m a closet dork. Don’t even get me started. I’ll go to a Barnes & Noble all day.”

Does Maggie Baugh have a boyfriend?

It is not known if Maggie Baugh has a boyfriend. In 2016, she posted a photo on X, then Twitter and said: Meet my #boyfriend MIC 😂😂😂😂I love being in the studio.”

Maggie Baugh also told People magazine in 2021 that "I feel like music has always just been my boyfriend. So, whenever I have a boyfriend, it's always like, 'Oh, you're just temporary.' But when I do go through a breakup, I don't go to the bar. I put my guitar in my hands. The overall concept of the song was to show people that you're not alone."