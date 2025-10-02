Keith Urban last took to Instagram six days ago to promote his new TV series The Roa

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six days ago, country music star Keith Urban shared a clip of his new TV series The Road on Instagram and wrote: “Every show is a showdown. Every song is a chance to stay Consider #TheRoad your all access pass to the next country superstar.”

According to the synopsis of the show The Road, it is about following Keith Urban and 12 emerging musicians as they compete at venues across America. Along with executive producers Blake Shelton, Taylor Sherridan, “Tour Manager” Gretchen Wilson and guest country stars, they have to decide who advances to the next city and wins the grand prize. They are also helped make their decisions by a live audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The synopsis says that “The series captures their high-stakes, unfiltered journeys and offers a backstage pass into the gritty life of a touring musician.”

(L-R) Anna Vaus, Keith Urban and Maggie Baugh perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT) | Getty Images for CMT

Ever since the news has broken about Keith Urban’s split from Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, fans have been sharing their thoughts on his Instagram. Following the post about the TV series The Road, one fan said: “So, so very sorry to hear about you and Nicole. I pray you can work it out,” whilst another said: “So disappointing and painful for your beautiful children as well as your wife.”

In recent days, fans of the couple have been questioning a recent Keith Urban performance. Three days ago, musician Maggie Baugh shared a clip from the performance on her Instagram and wrote: “Did he just say that👀.”

During the performance, Keith Urban changed the lyrics of his song ‘The Fighter’ featuring Carrie Underwood, to include Maggie Baugh’s name. Maggie Baugh is 25 years old and was born on March 16, 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Baugh, who has 175K followers on Instagram, is currently on tour in the US. Her next gig is on Friday October 17 at 7:30pm at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael which is located in Carmel, a city north of Indianapolis, Indiana. She will then be performing at Respectable Street in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday October 24 at 6pm.

Maggie Baugh then performs at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale in Florida on October 27, 28. 29, 30. 31 and November 1.

Is Keith Urban on tour at the moment?

Yes. Keith Urban is currently on tour. He will be performing at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on October 2 (tonight) followed by the Mohegan Sun Rena in Uncasville in Montville, Connecticut on October 3. Keith Urban will be at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on March 13, 2926, The 02 in London on March 14, and the SSE Arena in Belfast on March 15.