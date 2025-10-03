Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli married in 1997 and are parents to two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli.

Full House alum Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are separating after 28 years of marriage; the couple share two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Elizabeth Much, Lori Loughlin’s representative, told People magazine that "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

In August 2020, Lori and Mossimo Giannulli purchased a 11,800-square-foot modern farmhouse for $14.4m but this isreportedly now on the market. Before news of their split was announced, Lori Loughlin was pictured out for dinner with her good friend James Tupper, who was previously married to actress Anne Heche.

Anne Heche died in August 2022 at just 53, she had been involved in a high-speed car crash and succumbed to her injuries six days later at a Los Angeles hospital.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli split after 28 years. The couple are pictured exiting the Boston Federal Court house after a pre-trial hearing with Magistrate Judge Kelley at the John Joseph Moakley US Courthouse in Boston on August 27, 2019. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Who are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, what are their net worths?

Lori Loughlin is an American actress, best known for playing Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House; she reprised the role at a later date for its Netflix sequel, Fuller House. Mossimo Giannulli is an American fashion designer who founded Mossimo in 1986; he sold this company to Iconix Brand Group in 2006.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mossimo Giannulli has a net worth of $80 Million and Lori Loughlin is also reportedly worth $80 million.

Who is Olivia Jade, what was the college admissions scandal, did Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli go to prison?

Olivia Jade is the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, they are also parents to Isabella Rose Giannulli. Olivia Jade has 1.2 million followers on Instagram and has a YouTube channel. She recently celebrated her 26th birthday and shared a photo of herself with birthday balloons on Instagram and wrote: “bday film sorry sorry that’s all! thanks for the wishes 🥰💓✨.”

Olivia Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were involved in a college admissions scandal. In August 2020, Lori was sentenced to two years in prison for her part in the US college admissions scam and her husband was given a five-month prison term.

The BBC reported at the time that “The pair are among 50 people charged in an alleged criminal enterprise to get their children into top US universities.” According to the BBC, “Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 (£408,000) in bribes to have their two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake rowing-team recruits.”

Lori Loughlin said via video link in 2020 that "I made an awful decision," and also said: "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process, and in doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."

After being released from prison in December 2020 after two months, she was required to complete 100 hours of community service and two years of supervised release, she also paid a $150,000 fine. When Lori Loughlin appeared on the cover of First for Women in 2024, she said in the interview that “Every day, we’re met with different obstacles. But, for me, it’s like that song says, ‘I get knocked down, but I get up again.”

She also said: “Nobody said life was going to be a breeze; we all make mistakes, but the important thing is to persevere.”

In 2020, Olivia Jade spoke to actress Jada Pinkett Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones Willow Smith on the Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk and said: "“When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking — my thoughts are completely different now — ‘How are people mad about this?’

Olivia Jade also said: “I know that sounds so silly, but in the bubble that I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. A lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff that advantaged.”

Olivia Jade also added that“It’s not fair and it’s not right, but it was happening. And so, when this first came out, I was like, ‘I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this.'”

She also said: “I didn’t come on here to try and win people over…I just want to apologize for contributing to these social inequalities, even though I didn’t realize it at the time.”

Is there a documentary about the college scandal?

Yes you can watch a documentary entitled Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal on Netflix. The synopsis reads: “Reenactments drive this documentary investigating the mastermind behind a scam to get the kids of rich and famous families into top US universities. “