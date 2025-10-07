On September 27, Maggie Baugh shared a video on her Instagram when Keith Urban changed lyrics to reference her in a performance.

Ever since the news broke about Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and music star Keith Urban’s split, it would seem the whole world has been monitoring their every move. Following their split, Nicole Kidman was joined by her two daughters Sunday Rose, 17 and Faith Margaret, 14 at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole Kidman also debuted her new hairstyle which has been dubbed her break-up bangs. She also shared photographs of herself at the Chanel fashion show on Instagram and wrote: “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ♥️So excited to be a part of it with you,” and then tagged Matthieu Blazy, the artistic director at Chanel.

Since posting the photographs, Nicole Kidman has been inundated with messages of support about her split from Keith Urban. One fan wrote: “You are wonderful as always! May this new journey at Chanel be incredible. We look forward to the news that lies ahead. We love you ♥️.”

What is Maggie Baugh’s big announcement, why hasn’t she turned off her Instagram comments? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Another fan wrote: “Keith who? You are amazing! 🩵,” whilst one other person wrote: “i LOVE YOUR BANGS.”

Keith Urban last posed on his Instagram on September 28. Before the couple split, musician and guitarist Maggie Baugh posted a video on her Instagram of her and Keith Urban performing and Keith changing the lyrics of a song to include her name. She wrote: “Did he just say that👀.”

After news broke of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split, fans have shared comments on this post and one wrote: “Gonna get my comment in before they turn it off: Keith, I saw you about 2 yrs ago. If you left Nicole for this, you’re crazy and will regret it for the rest of your life. Not seeing you again.”

Another fan wrote: “Maggie he will change the lyrics again when he's done with you 😂😂😂😂😂.”

Why hasn’t Maggie Baugh turned off her Instagram comments?

Although Maggie Baugh has received a lot of negative comments, many fans are still messaging positive ones such as this fan who wrote: “I have had the pleasure of meeting Maggie twice and she is a very talented and hard working singer.

“She just wrapped up her own tour that she put on herself as she is an independent artist. I really don’t believe that she is any sort of a Homewrecker. I believe that Keith was simply mentioning her because she was on stage with him at the time and also wanted to showcase this new and talented star.

“I can understand how it looks to some but I honestly believe that Maggie is a good-hearted person.”

What is Maggie Baugh’s big announcement?

Maggie Baugh’s latest Instagram post reads: “Announcement coming soon…,.” Many fans have speculated that it might be about new music and one wrote: “YASSSSS 🙌 super EXCITED to hear the announcement 😊 you ROCK @maggie_baugh 🤟💙🎶,” whilst another said: “I see you’re from Florida 🤠. I currently live in Port St. Lucie.

“I will be moving to Wyoming in December 🤠 you’re also playing on my birthday in West Palm October 24 but unfortunately I will be in Disney for the day. I hope to see you sometime live 🤠.”

One fan also wrote: “I pray you’re doing well ! We missed you in CT because even though Keith had a backup fiddle player…..and she was amazing. YOU are my favorite.

“The haters will always try to bring you down. Hold your head high and pray to God! He has your back and your fans do too.”