Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reality TV star Tanya Bardsley and her footballer husband Phil Bardsley are set to allow TV cameras in to their home as they front their own TV show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair will allow TV cameras to follow their every money in a new "At Home With..." show on ITV. It’ll give fans a glimpse in the mansion the couple share with their four children; Rocco, Renz, Ralphi and Gabriella.

Former Manchester United player Phil, age 39, and his 43-year-old model wife Tanya have already spoken out previously about their relationship - and it seems that they are happy to share even the most intimate details so fans are sure for an entertaining watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a previous interview, Tanya spoke about their sex life. She said: "We still manage it every day, even if we’re hiding somewhere in the house! It only lasts two minutes so it’s not that much of an effort. We just have to grab it when we can, like, 'quick, quick, quick!’”

Footballer Phil Bardsley and his Real Housewives TV star wife Tanya Bardsley are set to star in their own reality show on ITV. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

As reported by The Sun, she added: "We’re quite lucky we have a house that has four floors so it’s easier to get away and we’ve got places to escape to. Like the bog!"

Tanya had previously been a lead member of the cast of reality show The Real Housewives of Cheshire since its launch in 2015. She left the ITV programme in 2021 as a full-time cast member, however, but has continued to make appearances as a guest since then as she remains friends with current cast members.

Phil Bardsley is not the only footballer who could be showing off his home and family life on TV as it’s been rumoured that the Rooneys would be getting their own "At Home With..." show too.