Rebecca Adlington has opened up about the heartbreak she has endured with her miscarriage - and how she was able to slowly but surely move past it.

The 35-year-old Olympic swimmer experienced a late miscarriage with Harper in October 2023, following another miscarriage at 12 weeks in 2022. Adlington and her husband Andy Parsons have a three-year-old son, Albie, and she also has an eight-year-old daughter, Summer, from her previous marriage to swimmer Harry Needs.

In a touching interview with OK! magazine, Adlington spoke about how she's coping ten months after the loss, saying she and her family will “never forget her.”

Speaking to the publication she said: “Her ashes are now in the house, we talk about her. She'll always be a part of our lives. I think you learn to find a way forward - to even talk about her, without bursting into tears.

“After my miscarriage last October, physically and emotionally, the back end of last year was tough. We'll never fully get over what happened, but Harper will always be part of our family.”

Adlington also mentioned that her son Albie often tells people he has two sisters, keeping Harper present in their lives. Her interview follows an emotional moment last month when Adlington tearfully discussed the devastating impact of her two miscarriages on her mental health.

The athlete, who is currently in France commentating on the Paris Olympics, has been candid about the shock of experiencing two miscarriages after having two low-risk pregnancies. After giving birth to Albie, she became pregnant again about a year later but learned at her 12-week scan that she had suffered a miscarriage.