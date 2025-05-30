Red Sternberg, an iconic 90s actor and ‘T.G.I.S.’ star, has died aged 50.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife announced his passing on Facebook, sharing that the star had passed away on Tuesday 27 May. She wrote: “It is hard to find the words right now to say that this has been the most difficult time I have ever gone through my whole life. My husband suddenly passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 27th.

“To those who knew him from his early acting days, he was “Kiko,” but to our three kids and I he was simply Daddy/Dada. Today would have been his 51st birthday. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. I would kindly request our need for privacy at this time as we navigate this difficult journey. Memorial arrangements will be shared soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post has over 200 comments with users sending their condolences. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Red Sternberg, an iconic 90s actor and ‘T.G.I.S.’ star, has died aged 50. (Photo: Facebook) | Facebook

Filmmaker Mark Reyes also announced Red’s death on his Facebook page, saying the cast and crew of “T.G.I.S” is heartbroken over the loss. He wrote: “The entire T.G.I.S Barkada is heart broken to lose one of our own. We just confirmed with Red’s wife Sandy Sternberg, of his passing a few days ago.

“Their family requests privacy at this time and your kind understanding as they navigate this sudden passing of Red. Kiko we love you and we’re giving you a group hug right now”.

Red is best known for his roles in “T.G.I.S.,” “T.G.I.S.: The Movie” and “Silaw.” Also known as “Thank God It’s Sabado,” “T.G.I.S” is a popular 1995 drama on GMA which starred Angelu de Leon, Bobby Andrews, Michael Flores, Raven Villanueva, Maybelyn dela Cruz, Lester Llansang, Rica Peralejo and Ciara Sotto