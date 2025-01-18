Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top Gear star Richard Hammond has broke his silence after his split from wife Mindy after 28 years of marriage.

Richard Hammond has hilariously dubbed himself "an idiot" after he managed to lock himself out of his own home amidst his much-awaited comeback on YouTube. The mishap unfolded just a few weeks following the announcement of his split from his wife Mindy, after 28 years together.

In a new DriveTribe video released on Wednesday (15 January), the 55-year-old TV star shared the comical tale of how his day went awry when he found himself accidentally locked out. "I'm late because I locked myself out of the house," Hammond confessed to his fans.

He said: "I'm actually getting ready this afternoon to go to the Lake District, I've got everything packed and ready, and then I thought I'll go and empty the bins. So I took the kitchen bin out the front door – I never lock anything – but it's a Yale lock, and the door stuck. I was stood outside, I was in my Crocs, I was in my dressing gown. I didn't have my phone, the keys, anything."

In a desperate bid to re-enter his house, Hammond recounted his failed attempt to break a window with a brick. He said: "I don't know how burglars make a living," before admitting defeat and calling a locksmith, who breezed through the task in seconds.

The Grand Tour's Richard Hammond has stepped back into the spotlight with a new video, following his split from wife Mindy earlier this year. The pair had been married for 28 years before they announced their separation in January with a heartfelt joint statement.

They said: "Our marriage is coming to an end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created."

Now living in a rented home in a nearby village, Hammond continues to operate his classic car business, Smallest Cog. Meanwhile, it's speculated that Mindy will retain the castle following their divorce.