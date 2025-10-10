Stars are attending the funeral of Brit boxing legend Ricky Hatton today.

A host of stars including Liam Gallagher have arrived at Manchester Cathedral to pay their respects to former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton. Former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen, boxers Tyson and Tommy Fury, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Mark “Bez” Berry, reality TV personality Calum Best, comedian Paddy McGuinness, former cricket star Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and actor Dean Gaffney were among those seen arriving on Friday.

The private memorial service began at midday after Hatton’s funeral cortege arrived, which was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools And Horses. The former boxing world champion was a big fan of the Del Boy and Rodney sitcom and once bought one of the original three-wheelers for £4,000, which he used to drive round his home city.

Also seen arriving at the cathedral were boxers Frazer Clarke and Natasha Jonas, former boxers Amir Khan, Scott Welch, Frank Bruno, Barry McGuigan and Anthony Crolla, former Manchester City footballer Mike Summerbee, pundit and former footballer Chris Kamara and Hatton’s former trainer Billy Graham. Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14.

Outside the cathedral, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told Sky Sports News: “Ricky was a true working class hero and you can tell that by the numbers that are here outside. When I was elected mayor, I would turn up and he’d be there at a corner of an event, sometimes a very low-key event. He turned up for people – you can’t say that about everybody in life but Ricky turned up for people, and that really matters.

“He’s one of Britain’s best ever fighters. He should be remembered first and foremost for getting to the top of his game and for giving that pride to this place in the country.” As mourners arrived, a brass band played Winter Wonderland, synonymous with his fans’ chant “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton”, which rang round the many stadiums he fought in.

Hundreds of people outside broke into applause as the funeral cortege arrived. Several shouts of “go on Ricky” were heard and people sang “There’s Only One Ricky Hatton”.

The service was played to the crowds outside the cathedral and Hatton’s son Campbell, who followed his father into the boxing ring, paid an emotional tribute, saying: “I can’t explain how much I’m going to miss you, dad, and that we won’t be making any new memories – but the ones we did I will cherish forever.”

Hatton’s mother Carol said in a statement read on her behalf: “‘The Hitman’ was adored by his army of fans – the People’s Champion, and he would say that’s how he would want to be remembered. Long before this accolade he was our little champion from the day he was born.”

Before the service, Bez told reporters: “He was one of the great ambassadors of the city. One of the great champions. I got to know him very well down the years.”

Thousands of people lined the streets of Manchester on Friday morning to pay their respects to the “Hitman”. On the way to the memorial, the cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn. There was a further pause at Hatton’s Gym, where emotional fans sang and took pictures. Well-wishers gathered around the cathedral ahead of the service.