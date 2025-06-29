Sir Rod Stewart is about to take the stage at Glastonbury 2025 for the famous legend slot - here’s everything you need to know about the legendary rocker.

The 80-year-old star is the latest in a longline of ‘legends’ to grace the famous Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm on Sunday afternoon. He follows in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie and Shania Twain.

Sir Rod hit the headlines before his Glastonbury set, urging Brits to “give Farage a chance”, and also revealed that a recent illness almost forced him to cancel his big Glasto moment. He last played the festival in 2002.

His extended legend slot will begin at 3.45pm, with coverage set to be shown live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Before the legendary rockstar takes to the stage - here’s everything you need to know about Sir Rod Stewart.

How much is Sir Rod Stewart worth?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Sir Rid currently holds an eye-watering net worth of $300 million (£218.6m). His empire has been built as a result of his expansive career and touring schedule.

Sir Rod has reportedly sold more than 120 million albums worldwide, making him one of the best-selling musicians in history. He has topped the charts across the world with hits such as ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?’ and ‘Maggie May’.

He has also embarked on tours across the world that has increase his pay packet over the years. Sir Rod has also regularly taken part in las Vegas residency shows, signing a lucrative deal back in 2011 for what would was set to be a two-year residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

The two-year residency was extended into a 13-year stint, making him one of the longest residency artists in the US city. His 2011 contract reportedly saw Sir Ros paid a total of $50 million for 18 shows - he is likely to have raked it in over years, having now performed 140 shows throughout the years.

Who is Rod Stewart married to?

Sir Rod is married to model and presenter Penny Lancaster. The couple married in 2007, having dated for eight years, and share two children together.

The rockstar has been married twice before and shares eight children with five women. He has also had a handful of high profile relationships throughout his career.

He married Alana Stewart in 1979 and welcomed two children with her before divorcing in 1984. He married his second wife Rachel Hunter in 1990. The couple, who share two children together, split in 1999, shortly before he began dating Penny Lancaster.

Sir Rod also shares a child with ex Kelly Emberg, and one other child with Susannah Boffey. Rod was reunited with his eldest child, Sarah Streeter, years after her birth after she was put up for adoption while he and Suzannah were teenagers.

Speaking about their reunion later in life, Sarah told the Daily Mail: “Looking back, I can see that he was in a difficult position while both my adoptive parents were still here. I think he didn't want to upset them by encroaching on their territory after all these years.”

She added: “We meet up from time to time when Rod's in town — he still spends a lot of time abroad and he has eight children altogether, so fitting us all in isn't easy.

“But we also exchange friendly emails, and while I'm not good with phone calls, I could pick up the phone and call him any time. I don't, because I don't need to — but just knowing I can is enough.”