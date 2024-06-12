Breaking

Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish golfer calls off divorce with wife Erica Stoll in major relationship U-turn

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick
3 minutes ago
Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy had only just served divorce papers to his wife Erica Stoll last month but the couple seem to have had a reconciliation.

McIlroy’s attorney has filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal at Palm Beach County Courthouse in Florida. The court response by closing out the case, meaning that the divorce between McIlroy and Stoll was officially cancelled.

The 35-year-old pro-golfer hit the headlines after his wife was served with divorce papers last month. The couple had been married for seven years at the time the papers were filed.

The saga was sparked in the build up to McIlroy’s appearance at the US PGA Championship, with the champion golfer dodging questions about his relationship status during the coverage, despite looking upbeat during the tournament. McIlroy has now confirmed that he and Stoll are moving forward together.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica last year at the Ryder Cup. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

A statement to The Guardian from the former world number one read: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

McIlroy and Stoll married in April 2017 in County Mayo, Ireland. The couple welcomed a daughter in September 2020.

