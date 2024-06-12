Rory McIlroy: Northern Irish golfer calls off divorce with wife Erica Stoll in major relationship U-turn
McIlroy’s attorney has filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal at Palm Beach County Courthouse in Florida. The court response by closing out the case, meaning that the divorce between McIlroy and Stoll was officially cancelled.
The 35-year-old pro-golfer hit the headlines after his wife was served with divorce papers last month. The couple had been married for seven years at the time the papers were filed.
The saga was sparked in the build up to McIlroy’s appearance at the US PGA Championship, with the champion golfer dodging questions about his relationship status during the coverage, despite looking upbeat during the tournament. McIlroy has now confirmed that he and Stoll are moving forward together.
A statement to The Guardian from the former world number one read: “There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.
“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”
McIlroy and Stoll married in April 2017 in County Mayo, Ireland. The couple welcomed a daughter in September 2020.
