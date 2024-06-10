A golfer has suffered a freak accident that could see him ruled out of the US Open.

World-ranked number seven golfer Jon Rahm could be forced to pull out of the upcoming US Open after suffering a freak injury to his foot at LIV Golf Houston.

The injury appears to be a pre-existing one. Before teeing off, Rahm was seen receiving treatment on his foot - after taking his shot, the Spaniard was seen to be clearly in pain, gesturing towards the affected area. As a result, he was forced to pull out of the LIV Golf Houston event, despite his attempts to play through the pain and persist with the injury.

It is understood that the nature of his injury is a cut between two of his toes - as things stand, it remains to be seen whether Rahm will partake in the US Open at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. According to a report from BBC Sport, Rahm will hold an official press conference on Tuesday, June 11 - during this, he will announce whether he will be able to play in the US Open or not.

Despite being just 29 years old, Rahm has already carved out an admirable career in golf - he won the Masters Tournament in 2023 and the US Open in 2021. Additionally, he also won the BMW Championship in 2020, the Mexico Open in 2022 and the Genesis Invitational in 2023.

Rahm was also a success at the amateur level of golf during his younger years. He won the Spanish Junior Championship in 2010, the ASU Thunderbird Invitational in 2014 and the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational in 2015.