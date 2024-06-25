Boxing champion Roy Jones Jr announces his son has died aged 32 as he says he is 'thankful' for last moments together
The American boxer shared the sad news that his son, DeAndre, had died with followers on X (formerly Twitter). Jones Jr said: “Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his own life on Saturday.
“I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”
He added that he thanked the public for their support during the difficult time for the family. Jones Jr is a well-known name in the boxing world, having bagged multiple world championships in four different weight classes.
British boxing champion Tony Bellew was among the stars to offer his condolences to the family, writing: “RIP.” Dragons Den star and businessman Steven Bartlett added: "Terribly sorry for your loss. Sending my love to your whole family.”
If you are feeling depressed or having suicidal thoughts you can reach out to your GP or call NHS Direct on 111. You can also contact mental health charity Samaritans. Their helpline is available 24/7 by calling 116 123. Their website also offers advice and resources for people of all ages, and the organisation can be emailed on [email protected] at any time. In an emergency you should always dial 999.
