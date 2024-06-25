Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boxing champion Roy Jones Jr has announced the death of his son, who took his own life at the age of 32.

The American boxer shared the sad news that his son, DeAndre, had died with followers on X (formerly Twitter). Jones Jr said: “Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his own life on Saturday.

“I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”

He added that he thanked the public for their support during the difficult time for the family. Jones Jr is a well-known name in the boxing world, having bagged multiple world championships in four different weight classes.

British boxing champion Tony Bellew was among the stars to offer his condolences to the family, writing: “RIP.” Dragons Den star and businessman Steven Bartlett added: "Terribly sorry for your loss. Sending my love to your whole family.”