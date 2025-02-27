Russell Brand has received backlash after praising Donald Trump over a controversial AI-generated video of his vision of Gaza.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), the comedian and actor said: “In a way, this is yet another example of Trump’s unique brilliance. I will add, however, that the AI seemed to be a bit kinder to Elan than it was to Trump.”

His post has garnered widespread backlash from the users on the platform, calling him “bat***t crazy” and “sick freak”.

On Tuesday, Trump shared the bizarre AI-generated video on his Truth Social social media platform. The footage, which the 78-year-old posted without comment, shows the war-ravaged territory before a caption appears: "Gaza 2025... What's Next?"

It then goes on to show the area transformed into a Middle Eastern paradise with exotic beaches, Dubai-style skyscrapers, luxury yachts and people partying and two bizarrely bearded belly dancers . It includes a "Trump Gaza" tower and a gigantic, golden statue of the US president.

A child is also shown walking in a street, holding a huge, golden balloon of the president's head. The video also features the world leader dancing with a scantily clad belly dancer in a bar - and sunbathing and sipping cocktails by a hotel resort pool with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video comes after Trump announced his plan - for when the war between Israel and Hamas ends - earlier this year. It includes relocating two million Gazans to neighbouring Arab countries and developing the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East". He described Gaza as a "demolition site" where "virtually every building is down".

He proposed: "The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it too." He said America would be "responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site", before it would "get rid of the destroyed buildings", and "level it out".

One user wrote on X: “Trump just posted an insane AI generated video of "What’s Next" for Gaza”. Another user said: “Trump has lost his god damn mind, that AI Gaza video is f*****g absurd.“

Brand, 49, now lives in the US, has rebranded himself as a Christian amid Scotland Yard’s investigation over historical allegations of sexual assault.