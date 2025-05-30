Rylan Clark has shocked fans after he revealed he had a secret role in one of the biggest Christmas films of all time.

The presenter was appearing on an episode of Pop Top 10 alongside co-presenter Scott Mills and special guest, actress Martine McCutcheon when he made the surprising admission. Rylan revealed that he shared a secret connection with Martine, who appeared in the 2003 Christmas film Love Actually.

Shocking both Martine and his co-presenter, Rylan told the star: “We share a fun fact. I was also in Love Actually... I was a school kid.”

Scott was adamant that Rylan was lying, while Martine simply said: “Shut the front door!”

Presenter Rylan Clark has revealed that he had a secret role in the classic Christmas film Love Actually. | Getty Images

Rylan elaborated, saying: “At Hilltop, I think it was called, the school. It was in that big school in the nativity scene.” He confirmed that he was present for the famous kiss between Martine and fellow co-star Hugh Grant, remembering how many times the scene had to be filmed.

He added: “Do you know what I remember as a kid? The catering was great on that film. I had to get four days off school and the council to sign it off. We all had to learn Catch A Falling Star and put it in your pocket.”

Scott Mills exclaimed: “How have you never told me this? Every months, I find out something new about my part-time Eurovision husband.”

Rylans surprising admission comes after he and Rob rinder took home a prestigious Bafta Award for their BBC travel series Rob & Rylan’s Grand Tour. The series, which will return to the BBC this autumn, saw the pair following in the footsteps of Lord Byron, visiting Venice, Florence and Rome.

Speaking about filming the show, Rylan told The Mirror: "The show, it happened at a really weird time for me. I wasn't fully over some of the breakdown of my marriage and stuff like that. I was flung with a judge. It was the best therapy I needed.

"The journey, and I hate that word in telly, from when we meet and how raw I was at that time. It was like being an adolescent again and starting again but with cameras there. Everyone who worked on the show made it look exactly how it was. They didn't try to make it look good."