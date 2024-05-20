TV star Rob Rinder pays heartfelt tribute to 'beloved' grandmother who died aged 96

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV star Rob Rinder pays tribute to his 'beloved' grandmother who died aged 96

Rob Rinder has spoken of his heartbreak after the death of his grandmother aged 96. The Judge Rinder star, 45, announced her passing on Instagram with a heartfelt tribute on Sunday (May 19).

He wrote: “My beloved Grandma Frances passed away yesterday at 96. She adored me, her grandchildren & great grandchildren with FIERCE love. What a limitless gift it is to have had her in my life. Hold those who love you truly & unconditionally close.” He ended the tribute by thanking Jewish Care, a social care organisation in the south east, for their support in looking after her.

Alongside the caption, he also shared several pictures of Frances from her early years. One of the pictures also showed him smiling while lying next to her in bed, and another showing him holding her hand. The tribute also included an image of her in her youth with two men and another of her attending a TV awards show.

Rob's celebrity friends quickly offered their condolences. Vanessa Feltz wrote: "Oh Rob I am so sorry to hear your sad news. I wish you and your family long life and send you my deepest condolences dear friend." Ruth Langsford said: "So sorry for your loss Rob. How wonderful to have had her, and all that love, in your life for so long. Sending love and condolences to you and your family." Holly Willoughby said: “Sending so much love.” And Charlotte Hawkins said: “Oh Rob so very sorry, sending love.”