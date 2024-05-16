Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rylan Clark stormed off ITV’s This Morning after an embarrassing archive clip was played by producers.

Rylan Clark stormed off the set of ITV’s This Morning earlier today (May 16) to the shock of viewers. The BBC Radio DJ was appearing on the show alongside close friend Rob Rinder, as the pair talked up their new show together.

The pair joined Nadine Baggott, who was sharing advice on fake tans - which gave presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley an unmissable opportunity to dive into the This Morning archives. The clip they dug out showed Rylan presenting the show with Rochelle Humes, while showcasing his own dodgy fake tan on his hand.

In the clip he said: “Someone's just tweeted my tan hand,” while holding it up to the camera. The clip was played to raucous laughter from Rob and Nadine, while Rylan walked off set. Ben Shephard added: “Well the good news is you won't make that mistake again thanks to Nadine. She's got you covered Rylan, literally all over.”

Rumours have continually circulated about Rylan and Rob dating, ahead of their new programme Rob and Rylan's Grand Tour, which will be aired on BBC Two. During their time on This Morning, the pair were often spotted gazing at each other - but have firmly quashed any dating rumours.