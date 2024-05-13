Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TV presenter has revealed that whilst filming the new Paramount Plus series Dating Naked UK “pirates” were a “genuine concern”.

Rylan Clark has revealed that he was at risk of being kidnapped from pirates during filming for a brand new reality dating show in South America.

Dating Naked UK will be coming out on Paramount Plus later this year, a tropical take on the Channel 4 series Naked Attraction. The series will follow a group of singletons as they try to find love in the nude. Clark will be presenting the new show and has revealed some startling news about the risks he faced as a “person of note”.

The former X Factor star and This Morning presenter has revealed that whilst filming the series in Colombia “pirates” were a “genuine concern”. Here’s everything you need to know about what Clark has said about the kidnap risk and when you can watch Dating Naked on Paramount Plus.

What has Rylan Clark said about filming Dating Naked UK?

Clark has revealed that whilst filming new reality TV show Dating Naked UK in Colombia a “genuine concern” was “pirates”. Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he revealed: “I was out there for a month, and they are quite liberal, but the one thing I had to worry about was being a person of note from Europe - so a genuine concern was pirates.”

The TV presenter continued: “That sounds really crazy, but actual pirates were the biggest concern because we were on an island filming the show. Moving around at night when we were filming could have ended up with pirate boats coming to get me. Apparently they never hurt you, they just want a bit of dollar.”

He joked: “They’d get rid of me after 15 minutes.” Adding: “I’d have a lovely life at sea - as long as I got a Jolly Roger at the end of it.”

When can I watch Dating Naked?

The release date for Dating Naked has not yet been confirmed by Paramount Plus. The new series will see a group of hopeful singletons travel to a tropical island in search of love - but there’s one catch, they will be dating completely naked.

The show has enjoyed great success in Germany and the US, with hopes that the UK version which is hosted by Clark will live up to the hype. Speaking previously about what viewers can expect, Clark said: “Not only does it feature dating and drama - on top of that everyone will be totally starkers.”