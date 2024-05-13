Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The TV stars new show Rob & Rylan’s Grand Tour has arrived on BBC Two sparking romance rumours

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder have sparked dating rumours amongst fans after the pair were spotted attending the BAFTAs at the weekend. The TV stars attended the event and also presented the Soap Award and had been seen earlier in the night with their arms wrapped around each other.

The speculation comes as their new series, Rob & Rylan’s Grand Tour premiered on BBC Two last night. The travel show will follow them as they retrace the footsteps of aristocrats including Lord Byron.

A post promoting the show by Rinder has also fuelled speculation they are an item, with one fan commenting: “Please be a couple, please be a couple, please be a couple.” Here’s everything you need to know.

Are Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder dating?

Speculation has been circulating that Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder are dating after Rinder reshared a post on X about the pair’s upcoming TV show. Clark had initially posted a photo of the two promoting their new BBC Two series Rob & Rylan’s Grand Tour, which said: “Tonight our new show starts at 9pm on BBC Two and iPlayer... It was so special. This man has become family to me because of this experience. It really is a show like no other and we're so proud of it. Hope you enjoy x”.

Rinder reshared it along with a caption quoting Lord Byron: “Friendship may and often does, grow into love. Byron .. See you alongside him 9pm tonight.” The remark has led fans to speculate whether the pair could be an item.

It comes after Clark revealed he was dating someone again after his divorce, according to Digital Spy. The TV host was previously married to Dan Neal, with the couple together for six years before announcing they had split in 2021.

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour: How to watch

Episode one of Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour aired on BBC Two on Sunday, May 12 at 9pm and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. The remaining episodes in the three-part series will follow weekly in the same slot on BBC Two.

The travel show follows Rinder and Clark as they follow in the footsteps of Lord Byron and other aristocrats who toured Europe. Speaking about the series Rinder said: “I don't often compare myself to Byron, but I too am a divorcee. And so is Rylan. And we're both looking for a new start too.”