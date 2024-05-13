Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix viewers in the UK are threatening to cancel their subscriptions after learning of a big change in ad-free plans.

Netflix will soon be introducing adverts to its basic subscription plan in the UK. Viewers have been left outraged after receiving an email in May alerting them of the new plans, with Netflix confirming it would be ending its basic ad-free plan this year.

The move is the latest in a series of changes, with Netflix also cracking down on password sharing and how many devices you can watch within a household. The changes have been introduced to help the streaming giant make more money. According to Reuters, Netflix made $1 billion from advertisement revenue this year, which is double what it made in 2023.

Viewers who are on the current basic package will automatically be switched over to the lowest tier which will now feature advertisements. This means if you are on that plan when you sit down to watch your favourite show or film, there will now be regular ad breaks.

Is Netflix adding ads in the UK?

Netflix will be making changes to its ad-free plan, announcing in July 2023 that their basic plan costing £7.99 a month would no longer be available. Instead it would be replaced with a new price tier system, with the cheapest plan including adverts, with viewers having to pay more to opt out.

A basic Netflix subscription in the UK without adverts currently costs £7.99 a month, however, under new plans viewers who opt for the basic service will save themselves some money, with costs at £4.99, however, they will have to watch adverts. If Netflix viewers want to watch Netflix without adverts they will have to upgrade to an ad-free plan costing either £10.99 or £17.99.

Viewers have been left furious about the changes with some saying they will cancel their subscription. User @BLU3JAY said on X: “People don’t like ads. It’s why I stopped watching YouTube. It’s why I cancelled Prime Video. It’s why I will soon cancel Netflix. Find a better way to sell products.”

Whilst, another user called @BadgerSpanner said: “Just cancelled my Netflix subscription for the first time since I subscribed in 2012, I got locked into a £4.99 basic plan which never rose, until this week when they’ve decided to add adverts to my tier”.

When will Netflix have ads?

The changes to Netflix ad-free plans will take place in the UK on June 4, with all basic Netflix subscriptions automatically switching to the £4.99 plan which includes adverts.

Viewers were notified of the changes in an email sent in May, it advised that they could upgrade to an ad-free plan from £10.99 a month, which also would allow them to watch on multiple devices. There is also a premium option at £17.99, which features Ultra HD and allows viewers to watch on four devices at a time.

