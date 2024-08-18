Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Music star Sabrina Carpenter is rumoured to have called things off with Saltburn film actor Barry Keoghan.

According to The Sun, the ‘Espresso’ singer, 25, reportedly dumped the Irish actor, 31, three weeks ago after becoming “fed up” with his partying lifestyle. A source told the publication: “Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated. He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics.”

Break-up rumours swirled on Saturday (17 August) after gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous message claiming the pair have parted ways. “Sabrina and Barry broke up,” the message read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music star Sabrina Carpenter is rumoured to have called things off with Saltburn film actor Barry Keoghan. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just hours later, Keoghan seemingly shut down the speculation by liking his girlfriend’s most recent Instagram post, promoting the release of her new album. Carpenter had captioned the post: “Officially 1 week until short n’ sweet!!! Made a limited edition bonus track vinyl just for you guys with a special song called ‘Needless to Say.’ pre-order now while u can.”

In June, Keoghan starred in the pop star’s music video for her song ‘Please, Please, Please’, where she sang about not wanting to be “embarrassed” by her boyfriend. “He loved the song. He’s obsessed with the lyrics, and I’m so grateful for that,” the 25-year-old told Variety earlier this month. She added: “I don’t want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special.”

Sabrina and Barry first crossed paths at Paris Fashion Week in September and were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles in December. It came after Barry split from dental nurse Alyson Kierans last July with whom he shares son Brando, two. He allegedly told her he planned to go official with Sabrina in January.

Sabrina has remained relatively coy about her own relationship history throughout her career, but has been linked to the likes of Joshua Bassett and Shawn Mendes before. The star opened for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour last year.