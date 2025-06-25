Bollywood icon Salman Khan has opened up about his serious health struggles, revealing that he is currently living with a brain aneurysm, trigeminal neuralgia, and an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

The58-year-old actor made the revelation during the premiere episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3, casually disclosing the extent of his ongoing medical conditions.

“I’m out here breaking my bones every day — ribs are fractured, I’m working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there’s an aneurysm in the brain, yet I’m still working. There’s also an AV malformation, and still, I’m carrying on,” Khan told the audience.

A brain aneurysm, according to the NHS, is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the vessel wall, most often located in the brain or abdominal aorta. If it ruptures, it can cause a subarachnoid haemorrhage - a life-threatening condition that leads to severe brain damage. Symptoms of a burst aneurysm include a sudden, intense headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, and light sensitivity.

Trigeminal neuralgia, another condition Khan is enduring, is a nerve disorder that causes sudden, severe facial pain, often likened to electric shocks. The attacks are unpredictable, usually affect one side of the face, and last from a few seconds to two minutes at a time.

Meanwhile, AV malformation (arteriovenous malformation) is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain. It can lead to seizures, headaches, speech or vision problems, though it often shows no symptoms until complications occur.

Khan, who remains one of Bollywood’s biggest stars with a career spanning over three decades, is known for blockbuster films such as Hero (2015), Sultan (2016), Kick (2014), and Dabangg 3 (2019). His latest film Sikandar was released earlier this year.