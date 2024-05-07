Sarah Cawood: TV presenter reveals 'fear' breast cancer has returned in heart-breaking video on Instagram
Sarah Cawood has shared a heart-breaking video on social media, admitting she is terrified of her breast cancer returning. The TV personality took to Instagram to give fans an update on her health.
Cawood, who is best known for hosting The Girly Show and Live and Kicking, was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer in 2022 after a routine mammogram and underwent a lumpectomy followed by radiotherapy and long-term hormone treatment. Cawood found another lump in her breast last year, sharing on Instagram, "Once you’ve had cancer, you worry about it coming back all the time."
The 51-year-old shared an emotional video on Instagram over the bank holiday weekend, revealing her “fear” that the breast cancer has returned after undergoing a mammogram. She told her followers: "I don't want my life to end," explaining that it has her “all kinds of anxious”.
What has Sarah Cawood said about breast cancer?
Taking to Instagram, Sarah Cawood broke down in tears during an emotional video where she shared her “fear” that her breast cancer had returned. She shared with her followers: "I got a text today telling me I have an appointment on Tuesday... I had a mammogram two weeks ago, but I also told the breast care nurses I was concerned about some marks on my other boob, so I don't know whether this appointment is about that (which has already disappeared) or my mammogram."
She continued: "I'm sure it's the latter, but the fact it's a bank holiday weekend and the appointment is so soon has me all kinds of anxious. It never leaves you. The fear that it's back."
Cawood is best known for hosting The Girlie Show alongside Sarah Cox, as well as presenting the BBC children's TV show Live & Kicking. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, finding it “triggering” after previously losing a friend to the illness.
In the video, she reassured her followers, telling them: "I’m sure it’s nothing to worry about but here’s the thing: I’m happier than I’ve ever been. My life is wonderful and I don’t want it to end anytime soon, and this stupid f*****g thing that I had, it’s always there, like a shadow on a sunny day, threatening to ruin this amazing life I’m leading.”
She added: "I hope I’m overreacting, and I’m sure I am, but I’m posting this because this is the reality of having cancer: it never ever really leaves you. The disease does, but the anxiety is with you for the rest of your life. Here’s hoping it’s a long and healthy one. To all my pink sisters: I’ve got you, I feel you, I am you."
Followers shared heartfelt comments with the TV star, with one replying: “How it makes you feel is so difficult to explain, you have shown it perfectly x I pray all is well and you get to breathe that big sigh of relief."
Cawood has since shared a new post updating her followers, revealing: “LITTLE BIT EMBARRASSED OVER HERE!” She continued: “The breast care unit called this morning and clarified my appointment-from-nowhere was relating to a concern I had about a rash on my boob (that has since disappeared). Plus I got a telling off because it’s the Other Boob from the Cancer Boob, and apparently you have to go through your GP if it’s not your afflicted breasticle (who knew???).”
She added: "Now just the results of my mammogram to stress over, but that's for another day."
