Sarah Michelle Gellar was once a teen queen with her role in Buffy The Vampire Slayer, with reports now suggesting she could be returning to the role.

The actress is reportedly attached to star in a new revival series of the iconic 90s and early 2000s TV series. Deadline reports that Buffy The Vampire Slayer is seeking a pilot order at Hulu, with Sarah reprising her legendary role and Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, a lifelong Buffy fan, at the helm of the project.

The actress made her name in the industry starring as the title character in the supernatural teen drama, which ran from 1997 until 2003. Now, it looks likely that Buffy will return with Sarah back in the role that fully launched her career.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star before her rumoured return to the Buffyverse.

How old is Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Sarah Michelle Gellar was born on 14 April, 1977, making her 47 years old at the time of writing.

What did Sarah Michelle Gellar do after Buffy The Vampire Slayer?

Prior to appearing in Buffy, Sarah had a few acting credits under her belt. She had most notably appeared on the US soap opera All My Children.

However, she made her name in Buffy, which premiered in March 1997 to rave reviews from viewers and critics. The actress played the title character for the entire seven-season run of the show, and also appeared as Buffy in the show’s spin-off series Angel.

Sarah became a mainstay of popular teen movies throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. She picked up roles in the high school slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, and in Scream 2 in the same year. Her next notable role came in the 1999 drama Cruel Intentions, which she appeared in alongside Selma Blair and Ryan Phillippe.

She continued to work throughout the 2000s and 2010s, making appearances in shows such as Sex In The City, Saturday Night Live, The Simpsons and Ringer.

Into the 2020s, Sarah revived her work in the ten comedy and drama genre, appearing as The Headmaster in the Netflix comedy-drama Do Revenge in 2022. She has recently most recently appear in the Dexter prequel series Dexter: Original Sin as Tanya Martin.

Who is Sarah Michelle Gellar married to?

Sarah married fellow actor Freddie Prinze Jr in 2002. The actress first met her future husband on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997 and began dating in 2000.

The pair would go on to appear together as Fred and Daphne in the early 2000s live-action Scooby-Doo films. They married in 2002.

Sarah and Freddie chare two children together. Charlotte was born in 2009, while Rocky was born in 2012.