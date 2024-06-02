Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan will soon appear together on Celebrity Race Across the World.

A popular BBC radio presenter has married his long-time partner in Barcelona after a three-year engagement. Scott Mills, 51, wed Sam Vaughan, an audio producer, in a sunlit ceremony in Spain today (1 June)

The couple, who became engaged in 2021 after four years together, celebrated their wedding with friends over the weekend in Sitges, near Barcelona.

Mills took time off from his radio duties last week to finalise preparations for the event, and Radio 2 colleague Rylan hosted a live pre-wedding party on air to celebrate the upcoming nuptials, featuring Mills with a Bride-to-be balloon and a hen do sash.

Mills and Vaughan have been travelling to Barcelona frequently in recent months to ensure everything for their wedding was perfect, sharing updates about menu tastings and venue visits on social media.

Earlier this week, Vaughan posted a photo from an airport lounge with Mills, captioned: "Let's jet off to get married then @realscottmills," showing them enjoying Prosecco before their flight.

Radio 2 host Zoe Ball confirmed she was among the guests, posting a photo from her plane with a sticker reading "it's happening" and tagging the couple.

She had also previously mentioned the wedding on her breakfast show, expressing her excitement for the ceremony and calling the couple "gorgeous, gorgeous boys."

Capital FM star Chris Stark, a former colleague of Mills from their time at BBC Radio 1, is also believed to be attending, sharing an image of a Barcelona sunset on Friday night.

The wedding festivities included a pre-wedding party called "The Night Before" at the Sky Bar, featuring a performance by artist Callum Scott.

Celebrity stylist Stevie B Shindler dressed the couple, sharing images of Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent hangers on social media during an outfit-planning party that featured an extensive spread of snacks, including plenty of Scotch eggs.