A singer who worked closely with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has filed a lawsuit against the singer and music producer accusing him of psychological and physical abuse.

Dawn Richard grew to prominence after appearing on the MTV show ‘Making The Band’ and worked extensively with Combs in the 2000s and 2010s. In the new lawsuit filed on Tuesday in Manhattan Federal Court, Richard claimed that she was subjected to the under-fire producer’s explosive temper, as well as claiming that she was on the receiving end of violent threats, and drug-fuels and sexually charged environments.

The lawsuit read that Combs “frequently smacked Ms Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘ass’.” The singer is suing for damages as well as millions of dollars of income that she has claimed that she was denied. The court documents states that the damages have been calculated due to economic pain, physical injury, suffering, and serious psychological and emotional distress.

It comes as Combs faces other allegations of abuse after his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura made accusations against the music mogul, which was settled by Combs just one day after it was filed in November 2023. In her lawsuit, Richard stated that she was witness to both physical and sexual abuse of Ventura on multiple occasions.

Richard first started working with Combs after forming the band Danity Kane in 2005 through his MTV reality show, before going to to join his group Diddy - Dirty Money in 2009. She claimed that during this time, she sexually assaulted her multiple times.

A representative for Combs said that he was “shocked and disappointed” by the newest lawsuit, adding that Richard was trying to “attempt yo rewrite history”. They added that the lawsuit was a “a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour”.

Combs’ representative said: “It’s unfortunate that Ms Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”