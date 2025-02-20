Seventeen: K-pop idol Vernon who wiped Instagram clean returns with a picture of his feet
In 2024, Seventeen member Vernon shocked fans by deleting all his Instagram photos and unfollowing everyone, including his bandmates and the group’s official account, sparking speculation among fans.
However, on Thursday (February 20), Vernon made an unexpected comeback - by uploading a random picture of his feet wearing toe shoes. The unexpected post left fans in stitches, turning confusion into amusement. The post has since received almost half a million views and over 14,000 comments.
He also posted an Instagram story of a building without any accompanying caption.
Many of his fans remarked that this move was typical of him. One said: “Vernon is just Vernoning on a busy day.” Another wrote: “Ohhh that goes straight into my “Vernon Vernoning” folder.”
One fan couldn’t believe what they saw, saying: “This must be a dream... Did he really finally remember how to post.” Another commented: “Oh vernon you’ve never been so relatable.”
Real name Hansol Vernon Chwe, the Korean-American rapper and songwriter was born in 1998 in Manhattan, New York and moved to South Korea at the age of five. He trained for three years before debuting with Seventeen in 2015.
